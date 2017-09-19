Historic Alstonville home up for sale

EDWARDIAN CHARM: A gorgeous restored 1906 property full of natural light, period details and with a fascinating history is for sale in Alstonville.

IT'S one the most historically significant houses on the Northern Rivers and when Sharon Dean walked inside, she felt such a connection she knew this would be her home.

Built in 1906, Ms Dean said the charming Edwardian property, known as Severn Lodge in Alstonville, immediately felt very warm and welcoming.

She said the dwelling was once the farmhouse of a larger property and contains many fine period details.

After lovingly restoring the home, Ms Dean believes the heritage property's next owners will love living there at least as much as she has.

"I know someone will walk in here and feel a similar connection and be very happy here," she said.

"The house is not only gorgeous inside and out, it also has a fascinating history."

Ms Dean said she will also pass the written history of Severn Lodge, including original photos and artefacts discovered in the garden, as they may eventually be able to add to the collection.

Situated in the heart of Alstonville on a 1273sqm allotment, the residence was built for Muriel and Roy Williams, a mother and son well known to local historians.

"The home is close to everything but appears hidden away in its own secret garden," she said.

"There are wide verandas overlooking the garden which has an ideal northerly aspect and has a real sense of serene intimacy."

Inside, the house features beautiful period details including ornate timber fretwork, high ceilings, polished teak floors, Federation arches, French doors and picture rails.

There's plenty of room for everyone with three light-filled bedrooms, a family bathroom, formal lounge, an informal living-dining area and a well-appointed timber kitchen.

The house features reverse-cycle air-conditioning and there are ceiling fans in every room, a new roof, and recently installed a solar hot water system.

Outside are some established frangipani trees and a wonderful Christmas bush planted by the original owners more than a hundred years ago, and still generously providing bunches of flowers that you can bring inside to add atmosphere to the home throughout the festive season.

To the rear of the property are a good-sized double garage and a refurbished potting shed that was once the Severn Lodge laundry.

There is also a large veggie patch, two kiwi fruit vines, native hydrangeas, a kaffir lime tree, and an ancient grapevine that weaves its way through the branches of another frangipani.

There are also many established food trees including orange, mandarin, fig, tropical apple and Brazilian cherry trees.

The land is flat and there is plenty of room to build a shed or another home or studio, or even to expand the existing home (STCA).

The home is only a short stroll from the village centre, offering easy access to all conveniences such as shops, the supermarket, cafes, galleries, restaurants, schools and sporting facilities. By car, the property is less than fifteen minutes from the beautiful beaches of Ballina, and half an hour from Byron Bay.

Severn Lodge, 184 Ballina Rd, Alstonville, is for sale by Melanie Stewart.