Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Education worker on child sex charges

by Cormac Pearson
3rd Dec 2020 11:22 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Police have charged a man who worked in the educational sector for decades with multiple alleged historical sex offences.

Detectives from the Moreton District Child Protection and Investigation Unit charged the 48-year-old man from Brisbane on Wednesday last week.

The alleged offences occurred between 1993 and 1997 within the Moreton Bay region but detectives are appealing for anyone with any information in relation to the ongoing investigation to contact police.

The man was charged with three counts of indecent treatment of child under 16, one count of rape and one count of unlawful intercourse child under 12.

Police allege he worked in the educational sector for several decades across Queensland.

The man will appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on December 14.

Originally published as Education worker on child sex charges

More Stories

child sex charges court editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Three fire crews called to blaze at quarry near Lismore

        Premium Content Three fire crews called to blaze at quarry near Lismore

        News FIREFIGHTERS worked quickly in an effort to get the situation under control.

        Why man’s three-year court battle suddenly came to an end

        Premium Content Why man’s three-year court battle suddenly came to an end

        News He took a giant teddy bear, named Ted, to the Lismore court house.

        Alleged child sex offender to spend Christmas with mum

        Premium Content Alleged child sex offender to spend Christmas with mum

        News THE man’s bail conditions has been varied in order for him to spend the holiday in...

        Pair left man seriously hurt after hockey stick attack

        Premium Content Pair left man seriously hurt after hockey stick attack

        News TWO men have faced Lismore District Court over charges that arose from causing...