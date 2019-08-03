Ed’s eye-watering earnings from tour

ED Sheeran's rocked his way into the record books after his Divide World tour grossed the biggest profit of all time.

The British singer, 28, has earned an incredible £608.2 million ($AU1.08 billion) from his global shows, according to Pollstar.

Ed's new record surpasses U2, who previously held the accolade with their 360 Tour earning them £607 million.

He still has ten more sold out shows to perform before his epic run ends in August with a final gig in his home country.

When asked about his feat, Ed said he felt "lucky" and thanked his fans for their support. Ed said: "I just found out the Divide Tour is set to be the highest-grossing tour of all time - this is amazing.

Ed Sheeran pictured performing at Suncorp Stadium during his Australian tour in March last year. Picture: AAP Image/Josh Woning

"I feel very lucky to have experienced all of the wonderful countries and crowds over the past two and a half years. Thank you to the fans and everyone who made it possible."

Industry expert Ray Waddell, president of OVG's Media & Conferences, which oversees Pollstar said Ed had created a "new touring paradigm" and admitted it was unlikely any other act would be able to break his record.

He added: "In all my years covering the business, it's amazing to see an artist like Sheeran, at the age of 28, create a new touring paradigm and achieve a touring record that may not be broken in this lifetime. And he still has a lot more to do."

Ed's manager, Stuart Camp, said of his achievement: "I thought we might have a shot at having the highest attendance record but not the highest-grossing tour.

"'I don't think there's much of a coincidence that my favourite band growing up was U2.

"I'm not putting us at that level because they've obviously maintained they're career for much longer, but to even be in the same ballpark as them or spoken in the same sentence with a touring act like that is very humbling."

Just 18 months ago Ed, who's married to his childhood sweetheart Cherry Seaborn, admitted that if he hadn't have struggled with poverty and homelessness in his youth, he believed his career would have bombed.

He slept rough outside Buckingham Palace between 2008 and 2010 and kipped on friends' sofas when times were hard.

Ed said at the time: "To be a successful you have to be broke. Music is a really weird thing. It has to be zero or 100.

"You make nothing and then you make a lot. To be a successful musician you have to be broke. You have to spend two or three years living on strangers' couches.

"The only ones that I know who have not made it, are the ones who have a Plan B. I had never made music for money, so now money and success have come in, it makes your life better, more comfortable, but it is not what drives you."

Ed's fortune is now estimated to be close to one billion pounds, thanks to his record-breaking tour, sales and royalties.

