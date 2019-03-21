Riggs to be sentenced over wife’s death

Patricia Riggs was killed by her husband Edmund Ian Riggs in 2001.

AFTER waiting almost two decades, the family of slain Queensland mother Patricia Riggs will finally learn of her killer's fate.

Ms Riggs was killed by her husband Edmund Ian Riggs, who pushed her after she spat on him during an argument in September 2001.

She fell back and hit her head, sparking his panicked cover-up efforts including burying her in a shallow grave on the outskirts of Caboolture in the dead of night.

Riggs lied for years about what happened to Ms Riggs, telling her children she had run off.

But his lies gradually unravelled until a Brisbane Supreme Court jury last month acquitted him of murder but found him guilty of her manslaughter. Riggs will on Thursday be sentenced for this offence, as well as interfering with her corpse and perjury.

The sentence will bring some closure to Ms Riggs' family.

However, they are still desperate to know where the rest of her remains are buried.

Ms Riggs' body lay in the shallow grave near Caboolture for years, until Riggs chanced upon heavy machinery near the burial site.

Fearing discovery, he dug her up and reburied her at the family home at Margate. Her partial skeletal remains were found in 2016 by a new owner who was building a retaining wall.

Police charged Riggs a few days later, but he has remained tight-lipped about where the rest of her remains are.

A sketch of Edmund Ian Riggs in court during the trial. Illustration: Richard Gosling

The family were recently given fresh hope of a proper burial when Riggs reportedly gave new information to police about where to look. However, a forensic dig of the area at Burpengary failed to uncover anything of interest.

Ms Riggs' father, Jon Knowles, this week lashed out at Riggs' claim about where his daughter's remains are.

"The story is full of holes, including the fact he went to the site because he saw some excavation and so he panicked about and went and retrieved half her body," Mr Knowles told reporters outside the Supreme Court on Monday.

"I mean, is that for real? He's only going to take half and leave all the evidence behind still ... he said he left the doona and rug behind." Manslaughter carries a maximum life sentence in Queensland.

The state has "no body, no parole" legislation that impacts the sentencing of killers and could weigh on how much time Riggs actually spends behind bars.