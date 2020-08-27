Eden series to film all over the Northern Rivers

Australian actors Manuel Johnson, Cassandra Sorrell, Sophie Wilde, Bebe Bettencourt, Keiynan Londsdale and Christopher James Baker are part of the cast of Eden.

EDEN, the new series for online platform Stan, has started filming all over the area and will continue until November, with locations in the Lismore, Byron and Ballina LGAs.

Every Cloud Production’s Fiona Eagger said filming has only just started here.

“We are doing all the filing in the area, the whole production is based out of Ballina.

“We’ll shoot in Lismore, Ballina and Byron Bay.”

Ms Eagger and Byron Shire resident Deb Cox co-own the company, which has produced hit series such as Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries and the sequel Ms Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries.

Ms Eagger confirmed the production is very much committed to create jobs around the area.

“This is, of course, a continuation of (production company) Every Cloud’s commitment to the area, we’ve been filming there for over 13 years now with East of Everything, Gods of Wheat St, Seachange, Deadlock, and now Eden,” she said.

“On Eden itself, we’ll have between 40 to 50 crew employed, either full time or casuals, for the period we are there.

“And then we would hire people that come in as extras on set, and that would be about 200 people.

“We also have main cast actors as well, at least ten people that are actors, from the area, with speaking parts. All up, it’s well over 200 people.”

Co-producer Fiona Eagger.

Actors Sophie Wilde and BeBe Bettencourt, alongside Keiynan Lonsdale (The Flash), Cody Fern (American Horror Story), Cassandra Sorrell (The Ugliest Duckling), Claude Jabbour (Stateless), Alexandria Steffensen (Happy Feet), Christopher James Baker (Ozark) and Samuel Johnson (Molly) are part of Eden’s cast.

The producer, who is currently in Melbourne, unable to be here during filming, said the crew and cast members from Victoria have been in NSW from before the borders closed down.

“There are some (people from Victoria) in the arts department, but they came up months ago now, before the border closed,” she said.

“We did have a very exciting day when we had six hours to get some actors, one being Samuel Johnson, across the border, but most people are NSW-based.”

The series, to be released as a Stan Original, is expected to be available early in 2021.