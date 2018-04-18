Betts to be one-week wonder
CROWS specialist forward Eddie Betts is pushing to miss just one AFL game with his hamstring injury.
Betts has been diagnosed with a near grade-one strain to a hamstring and is officially listed to miss two games starting with Friday night's clash with Sydney at the SCG.
"And I want to prove them wrong by missing just one week," Betts said on FIVEaa today.
Betts is noting his three nights in hospital - where his wife delivered twins - did not help his back and probably contributed to his hamstring tightness.
"In the second quarter (against Collingwood last Friday) I felt it tighten up," Betts said.
"After half-time I went to crumb at a marking contest, I stopped solid in front of the contest. So I went off to get reassessed and (the doctors) pulled the pin.
"I slept on a hospital bed for three nights ... that's not good for the back."
Betts joins a long list of players sidelined with soft-tissue injuries at West Lakes.
Betts has nominated Riley Knight to replace him for the clash with the Swans at the SCG on Friday night.