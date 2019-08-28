Ed forced to tell wife about reality TV ex

Ed Kavalee is co-hosting Hughesy and Kate for the rest of the year.

Ed Kavalee is co-hosting Hughesy and Kate for the rest of the year.

Radio host Ed Kavalee was forced to fess up to his wife about an ex that he'd kept secret from her.

Kavalee, who is co-hosting the Hit Network's Hughesy and Kate radio show until the end of the year, used to date Australian Survivor contestant Casey.

The radio star hadn't mentioned the previous relationship to his wife Tiffiny Hall or his co-host Dave Hughes despite the show being on air for more than a month.

But that all changed when recent Australian Survivor evictee Shaun Hampson dropped into the Hit Network studios earlier this week.

"Shaun Hampson was in here last night from Survivor and off air he says to Ed, 'Your name came up in the Survivor camp'," Hughesy revealed on radio yesterday. "He said, 'Ed Kavalee's ex-girlfriend is in the Survivor show!'"

Hughes told Kavalee that he was going to bring up the past relationship on air yesterday which forced the Have You Been Paying Attention? regular to come clean to his wife in advance.

"I told her this afternoon," Kavalee told Hughes. "I buried it in some other info. We had three topics, one was a trip, one was a potential anniversary present for her and one was that I used to go out with a girl on Survivor."

Kavalee and his wife, Tiffiny Hall, recently released a book called 'A First Time For Everything'.

Hughesy then relentlessly grilled Kavalee about his relationship with Casey, 31, an educator from Melbourne who was the 10th person to be voted of out Survivor Australia this season.

"She is a lovely girl," said Kavalee, who was audibly uncomfortable discussing the relationship that took place well before he met his wife. "Obviously I haven't seen her in a while. I didn't know she was in Survivor until her head bobbed up on the TV."

"Why didn't you tell your wife immediately?" Hughesy asked.

"It wasn't a big deal," Kavalee said, explaining he met Casey when he worked at a bar where she picked him up with the line, "Thank god you're here, I need a drink!" (Kavalee used to appear on Channel 10's Thank God You're Here).

So how did Hall react to her husband's confession?

"Her exact words; 'What do I care. My ex-boyfriend reads the news on a network'," Kavalee said.

It's not known which newsreader Hall used to date.