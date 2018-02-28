Economic boom times ahead for this Northern Rivers village

The sun is about to shine on economic improvement in this village.

THE economy of Evans Head is in for a large boost, according to Richmond Valley Council as they tick off all the new developments happening.

These include:

$12 million manufactured home estate, combined with new residential developments,

proposed Riverside Village extension,

a new HealthOne facility, and

the rollout of the NBN

Council's general manager Vaughan Macdonald said economic development and local employment were top priorities for the community, and council was committed to being a key enabler for the Richmond Valley's economic future.

Mr Macdonald said council supported projects which would have a positive impact to the region.

He said council was looking at the future and the extraordinary potential of the Richmond Valley area.

"As our Community Strategic Plan clearly states, council will investigate all options and advocate and support new residential developments in Evans Head,” Mr Macdonald said.

"However, meeting housing need is complex and council cannot do this alone.

"We are committed to work in partnership with developers and the local community to meet aspirations, as well as provide choice, quality, and sustainability.

"I'm confident Council is on the same page with its community in welcoming these projects.”

More details of the projects are listed below

Manufactured home estate

17 Memorial Airport Drive. 199 dwelling sites, construction of communal facilities (clubhouse, bowling greens and pool), construction of internal access roads and associated works.

Residential development

Currajong Street. 20 new residential lots.

Riverside Village extension

Woodburn-Evans Head Road. 87 new sites plus a community facility.

Council has also submitted a development application to clear its block of land on Tuckeroo Crescent so it could be filled ready for development opportunities; with this site and the adjacent Crown Land zoned residential.

It could be suitable for a development which supports the needs of older people, which many in the community have identified as needed in Evans Head.

Mr Macdonald said Evans Head was a highly popular area to live and with the Pacific Motorway construction placing pressure on accommodation, moving forward with these developments would increase the housing stock available.

Council was also successful in gaining funding under the NSW Government's Stronger Country Communities program with $101,990 for the fitout of the new Evans Head Tennis Pavilion, which is being re-located to Stan Payne Oval, and $201,926 for outdoor gyms for the Evans Head Riverside and Crawford Square in Casino.

"Council will work with the Evans Head community to capitalise on all opportunities presented,” he said.