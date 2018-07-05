The town where you will wait months for a rental property

Renting a property in Casino is said to be getting harder.

A DROP in unemployment and a rise in economic growth has created an apparent lack of rental properties in Casino.

Owner of Casino Real Estate Mark Simpkins said while his was a smaller agency, he had not had a rental property become available for four months.

"The rent roll has shrunk because of investors opting out and selling property to take advantage of the price surge at the moment," Mr Simpkins said.

"People come in and say it's no different anywhere else (in the Northern Rivers)."

Ray White Rural Casino real estate agent Lisa Wellman said they had a growing backlog of prospective tenants leaving details "in case anything came up", with "a number of them being newcomers who've moved to Casino for work or family reasons."

"Multiple people are applying for properties and they aren't available for very long," Ms Wellman said.

Five of Casino's bigger real estates agencies declined to comment on the issue.

Australian Bureau of Statistics Census data said there was 1642 rental properties in the 2016 census - which equates about 29 per cent of the town, which is in line with the state average. SQM Research showed the rental vacancy rate in Casino was at 0.6 per cent, the same site showed the north coast generally was at 1.8 per cent.

A Tenant Union spokesperson said "The vacancy rate in Casino is very very low."

"Casino is a very clear example of how hard it can be to rent even in regional towns," the spokesperson said.

"A lack of affordable rental housing should be a priority for local councils ... If a town wants to attract new business, they need to make sure there are places for workers to live.

Richmond Valley council general manager Vaughan MacDonald said with numerous developments in the works for Casino such as the upgrade of the saleyards, and a drop in unemployment rates, council had identified a need and begun to increase the town's housing stock.

"We just sold the last of the major residential sub division, The Settlers Estate," he said.

"Council recently purchased a DA approved subdivision of 16 lots in Casino, which an extension of Canning Dr.

"We have a planning proposal for a development in South Casino on Lennox St, called The Meadows at around 45 lots."

"We are looking at more ways to increase the housing stock which then has a flow on effect on to the rental climate."

He said Casino's unemployment rate had dropped by over 2 percentage points over the last six months.

"From my perspective it's really positive because it means people are looking at casino as a great place to live ... people are seriously looking at investing in industrial and residential development because there is now a strong demand for it," he said.