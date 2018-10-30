Eco warrior honoured for 'untiring dedication'

BYRON Bay's eco-activist Dailan Pugh has been acknowledged for his tireless efforts in rainforest conservation in the 2018 NSW Environment Awards in Sydney on Saturday night.

The conservationist was awarded the Alan Strom Hall of Fame Award for "untiring dedication to conservation and environmental education”.

Nature Conservation Council CEO Kate Smolski said the annual awards recognise the state's best environmental campaigners.

"The environment movement in NSW would be nothing without the thousands of volunteers who work tirelessly to protect the places we love,” Ms Smolski said.

"These awards recognise the work of some of the community's most outstanding individuals and organisations. They also celebrate the achievements of the movement as a whole.”

Mr Pugh's environmental activities relate mostly to forest conservation, but he has been involved in much more, including his recent activism against the controversial West Byron development.

He founded the North East Forest Alliance (NEFA) in 1989, and remains one of the main spokespersons for the organisation as well as the North Coast Environment Council (NCCC).

Mr Pugh, 63, moved to the region in the late 1970s and was an integral part of the Terania Creek forest blockade in 1979.

He was awarded the Order of Australian Medal in 2004 for his services to forest conservation.

Mr Pugh has represented conservation interests on numerous state and federal government committees, including the Federal National Forest Policy Advisory Committee and NSW Resource and Conservation Assessment Council.

More recently, the activist has been focusing on preparing a marine park proposal for federal waters off Byron Bay and auditing logging operations on public and private lands.

The 2018 NSW Environment Awards were presented by author and architecture critic Elizabeth Farrelly, NCC Chairman Professor Don White and Ms Smolski.