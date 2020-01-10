Eco grants awarded to local schools

FUNDING AWARDED: Four Northern Rivers schools have been successful in receiving funding from the 2019 Eco Schools Grants program. Two of the schools have a focus on restoring the environment; Lismore’s St John’s College Woodlawn aims to restore their on-campus rainforest, while Leeville Public School is set to restore the glider corridor along Shannonbrook Creek. Photo: Tamara MacKenzie

FOUR Northern Rivers schools have been successful in their applications for the 2019 Eco School Grants program.

The schools, which range from Lismore to Ballina and out to Casino, received a $3500 grant for environmental projects and learning opportunities for students, teachers and school communities under the NSW state government’s grants program.

Lismore’s St John’s College Woodlawn is aiming to restore and rehabilitate an existing rainforest which was planted on the college campus in the 60s, while Casino West Public School received a grant to create a therapeutic and calm sensory garden to cater for the needs of special needs students while learning about sustainability.

Ballina’s Richmond Christian College awarded funding to create a kitchen garden at the school with the long-term goal of catering monthly meals for the homeless population of Ballina, while Leeville Public School received a grant to protect and restore the glider corridor along Shannonbrook Creek by teaching students environmental stewardship of the creek through the school grounds.

NSW Department of Planning Industry and Environment’s grants director Tina Bidese said 54 schools across the state have received funding totalling $189,000 to give these schools an opportunity to deliver hands-on environmental education.

“These grants help educate students on the importance of protecting the environment for future generations,” Ms Bidese said.

“Eco Schools Grants help develop students’ knowledge, values and behaviour, which feeds into our foundation for future environmental sustainability.

“The grants not only help teachers to access targeted professional learning, but assist with integrating environmental management into curriculum delivery.

“We’re encouraging schools and the community to explore opportunities to work together for sustainability outcomes.”

The NSW Environmental Trust’s Eco Schools grants have been offered in various formats since 1989.

For more information, see www.environment.nsw.gov.au/grants/schools.