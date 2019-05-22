Menu
STOP: Extinction Rebellion member Ruth Rosenhek said NSW governments have allowed logging to continue "unabated”, threatening the environment's future. John Gass /TWE110112mill
Eco-activist branch rises in Lismore

Jackie Munro
22nd May 2019 4:00 PM
FOLLOWING the creation of a Byron Bay branch earlier this month, the Extinction Rebellion eco-activist movement has spread to Lismore, with a local branch launching next week.

Extinction Rebellion member Marie Reilly said the movement aims to protest against climate breakdown, biodiversity loss, the risk of human extinction and ecological collapse, and has three "demands" for governments.

"We call on state and federal governments to tell the truth about climate change and declare a climate and ecological emergency," she said.

"We also demand a reduction in carbon emissions to net zero by 2025, and the establishment of a non-partisan citizen's assembly, to plan a roadmap to a sustainable economy."

She said in a demonstration of the movement's resolve, Extinction Rebellion shut down major London sites and blocked traffic for over a week in April as thousands of people took part in non-violent civil disobedience protests.

The movement enjoyed success as the UK parliament declared a climate emergency, followed by Ireland's parliament.

Ms Reilly said she hopes the same can be achieved here in Australia.

Fellow local member Ruth Rosenhek said society is in the midst of the "sixth mass extinction", with up to a million species at risk of annihilation and many within decades.

"We humans have wiped out 60 per cent of mammals, birds, fish and reptiles since 1970," Ms Rosenhek said.

"Yet our governments continue to spend our wealth and waste our time pouring billions of dollars into the fossil fuel industry.

"In New South Wales logging continues unabated while emissions and temperatures rise."

Ms Reilly said Extinction Rebellion members are "done with asking nicely and waiting for gradual change".

"Time has run out. We are here to say 'no more'," she said.

"It is time our governments, at all levels, get serious about the climate emergency.

"We need a full-scale, urgent mobilisation and reshaping of our entire economy to meet this crisis."

Lismore's Extinction Rebellion branch will launch on Wednesday, May 29 at the Lismore Workers Club from 5.30pm.

activism byron bay extinction rebellion lismore northern rivers environment
Lismore Northern Star

