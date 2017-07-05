24°
News

Echidnas aren't lounging about, bar one

5th Jul 2017 5:30 AM
HIDING SPOT: An echidna found a hiding spot in a lounge in a home in the region.
HIDING SPOT: An echidna found a hiding spot in a lounge in a home in the region. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ECHIDNAS are active earlier than usual this year.

In June alone, WIRES had 24 calls for echidnas needing assistance.

One echidna wandered into a local kitchen and wedged itself into a small space.

A WIRES volunteer could not move him or entice him to come out of his corner.

As the family was going out for the evening, it was decided to leave the door open.

Hopefully the echidna would leave the house whilst everything was quiet.

When they returned to the house, the echidna had indeed moved, but not outside.

He had relocated to a spot under a cushion on the lounge.

Eventually, a bit of clever thinking resolved the situation.

The lounge was carried outside and tipped upside down.

The echidna eventually let go and wandered off.

The short-beaked echidna and the platypus are the only two egg-laying mammals (monotremes) in the world.

The echidna's sharp spines, called quills, cover its back and moult every year.

Each individual spine has a muscle attached to its base, giving the animal control over the movement and direction of its spines and enabling it to anchor itself firmly onto many surfaces by using the erect spines.

The 24-hour hotline is for all calls to WIRES in the Northern Rivers is 6628 1898.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  echidna northern rivers wildlife wires

Water supply cut while council fixes broken main

Water supply cut while council fixes broken main

WATER supply may be cut to some Ballina streets as the council works to fix two breaks in the water main on Burnett Street.

Claims fraud brought trucking company to its knees

Flynn Transport prepares to go into liquidation.

Sixty five employees have lost their jobs

Future look of Northern Rivers caravan park

REVAMP: A snapshot of how Evans Head Silver Sands Caravan Park will look after the Plan of Management has been implemented.

The writing has been on the wall for some time

Missing Yamba man's body found

SES crews searched bushland in Yamba for a missing man, whose body was found on Tuesday afternoon.

Body located on Tuesday afternoon

Local Partners

Cool owners to support awards

CASINO business APRACS has stepped up to become a platinum sponsor of the Richmond Valley Business and Industry Awards.

Our towns personified thanks to the census

PROFILED: Evans Head is a 51-year-old married female, according to the median results of the 2016 Census.

CENSUS results are out and they give a snapshot of Australia in 2016

DAAS: The three bad boys of comedy are back

COMEDY: The Doug Anthony All Stars are an Australian musical comedy, alternative rock and vocal trio who initially performed together between 1984 and 1994.

Never ask them what their shows are about...

Dandyman has a snazztastic new show

STAR: Byron Shire's Dandyman (Daniel Oldaker).

Daniel Oldaker is back to local stages with a brand new show

This weekend's Northern Rivers markets list

Roezi Cakar and Rod Sellwood of Bangalow Farm at the Byron Markets with their massive Daikon radishes.

Where to get good coffee and fresh produce from

Meet the new glamour girl of tennis: Katie Boulter

A YOUNG wildcard making her first Grand Slam appearance read an inspirational note to herself today — but still came up just short on her Wimbledon debut.

Shark Tank’s record $2.5m plunge on coffee capsules

Andrew Banks paid a whopping $2.5 million for part share of Kane Bodiam’s iCapsulate coffee capsule company. Picture: SuppliedSource:Supplied

Kane Bodiam has landed the biggest deal in Shark Tank Australia

Ed Sheeran quits Twitter: 'Why do people dislike me?'

Ed Sheeran poses for a portrait in promotion of his full-length concert feature, \"Ed Sheeran: Jumpers for Goalposts\" on Friday, Oct. 16, 2015, in New York. (Photo by Drew Gurian/Invision/AP)

TROLLS have forced Ed Sheeran to quit Twitter.

Carrie Bickmore shows off abs of steel in Women's Health

“Some weeks I get five workouts in, some only three."

“Some weeks I get five workouts in, some only three."

MasterChef in potential identity theft stuff up

It’s all fun and games until the identity thieves strike.

TV gaffe may have exposed contestants to identity theft

Q&A: Bob Katter drops 'blackfella' bombshell

Bob Katter is a long time supporter of Aboriginal rights.

Bob Katter said he sometimes “identified as a blackfella”

Youtube and TV star Stevie Ryan dead aged 33

A comedian and actress has died at 33 from a suspected suicide

Pick of the Positions

Shop 3/8 Lawson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial The retail centre of Byron Bay is extremely tightly held and opportunities ... Price Guide...

The retail centre of Byron Bay is extremely tightly held and opportunities to buy a single retail shop like this one are very rare. This retail space is front row...

Immaculately Presented and Move in Ready

7/2-6 Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 Contact Agent

Located just outside the township of Byron Bay in a peaceful leafy area, this immaculately presented townhouse is a short walk to local schools, the famous...

&quot;The Junction of Two Creeks&quot;

157a Byrnes Lane, Tuckombil 2477

House 3 2 3 $995,000

This Rare & Endangered Property - is now almost extinct! "A Romantic Aussie Bush Home" or a precious "Natural Hideaway" - yet oh so close to the surfing beaches...

Private Bali Oasis In Town

1/86 Bangalow Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 1 Contact Agent

Set on 439m2 of land this very private 2 bedroom townhouse is surrounded by beautiful, established tropical gardens. This creates the feeling of a Balinese...

MODERN ESSENCE OF BEACHSIDE LIVING

2a Clifford Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 1 $1,295,000 to...

Stylishly modern and beautifully renovated, this stand-out, quality home is positioned in a highly sought after private and relaxed beachside location, offering...

Perfect Investment Or First Home

2/23 Sunrise Boulevard, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 1 1 $680,000 to...

This free-standing home represents a great opportunity to enter the Byron Bay market for investors and owner occupiers alike. Perfectly located a 10-minute bike...

Pavillion Style Home + Studio In Beautiful Ewingsdale

9 Angus Place, Ewingsdale 2481

House 4 3 2 Auction 5th July...

Peacefully located at the end of a cul-de-sac is this stunning pavilion style home moments from schools, beaches and Byron Bays town centre. This immaculately...

Large Townhouse In A Vibrant Central Location

3/7 Cooper Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 1 1 $650,000 ...

This one will surprise you. Open plan in design the owners have made some wonderful improvements to bring this unit to a very stylish level. Light and bright...

&quot;The Junction of Two Creeks&quot;

157a Byrnes Lane, Tuckombil 2477

Rural 3 2 3 $995,000

This Rare & Endangered Property - is now almost extinct! "A Romantic Aussie Bush Home" or a precious "Natural Hideaway" - yet oh so close to the surfing beaches...

Prime Beachside Investment

12/33-35 Childe Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 $975,000 to...

Dont miss out on this opportunity to purchase a seriously good rental returner! Situated in the premier East on Byron complex, this luxury apartment is only 100m...

"A cookie cutter development on an horrendous scale"

BATTLE LINES: In amongst locals opposed to the West Byron Development as proposed are Byron Shire Councillors Cate Coorey, Sarah Ndaiye and Jann Hackett.

Fate of Byron development now rests with the State

Reno from hell: Builder pays $140,000 for extension disaster

Builder handyman with construction tools. House renovation background.

Coast builder didn't finish the job, charged $60,000 in variations

HOT PROPERTY: 7 homes for sale under $200,000

Here are seven houses that you can buy right now for under $200,000

What you need to know about living in an apartment

High rise apartments in Melbourne.

Would you rather an apartment or a house?

Retirement boom: $10m expansion of St Andrews Ballina

COMFORTABLE LIVING: A digital image of St Andrews' new three-bedroom, double garage townhouses under construction in Ballina.

Construction is set to begin next week.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!