Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Barrio co-Owners Dan Wyllie, Francisco Smoje and Tristan Grier.
Barrio co-Owners Dan Wyllie, Francisco Smoje and Tristan Grier.
Business

Eatery to reopen after fire hampered trading

Liana Turner
16th Jan 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BYRON’S Barrio Eatery and Bar will soon open its doors again after an incident interrupted trading.

The popular restaurant, in the Habitat precinct, was closed in Mid-December due to fire damage after an ember got into an extraction fan.

While customers have been able to get their coffee fix in the interim, it will reopen for breakfast and lunch on Monday, January 20.

Evening hours will return to Barrio by February.

Co-owner Dan Wyllie said they were pleased to be getting the business back up and running.

“Considering we have had Christmas and New Year holidays in the middle of this incident, we are amazed at how quickly and efficiently the tradies have pulled this together,” Mr Wyllie said.

“Thanks to our loyal customers who have continued to visit the coffee cart daily and those who will be back once we are open for all day dining.

“We’ve missed you all and can’t wait to hear what you have been up to over the holidays.”

The food that will be on offer at Barrio includes topping-generous Bircher muesli and Argentinian mince toast for breakfast, or for lunch enjoy a range of salads, empanadas, sandwich creations and more.

Coffee is still available from 7am to 1pm on Friday and Saturday and 7am to 4pm from Monday onwards.

barrio fires northern rivers business northern rivers restaurants
Byron Shire News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Plans revealed for proposed $2.4 million industrial precinct

        premium_icon Plans revealed for proposed $2.4 million industrial precinct

        Council News The proposal is before council and the public can weigh in until the end of the month.

        LETHAL THREAT: Bushfires ignite cancerous soil

        premium_icon LETHAL THREAT: Bushfires ignite cancerous soil

        News Substance spotlighted by renowned environmentalist Erin Brockovich

        ‘KILL ME’: Man threatens police at midnight siege

        premium_icon ‘KILL ME’: Man threatens police at midnight siege

        News A MAN who allegedly breached AVO conditions threatened police and called on them to...

        Reveal yourself, scruffy man

        premium_icon Reveal yourself, scruffy man

        News Your bloke could be transformed by a grooming makeover