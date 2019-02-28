DELICIOUS: Eat your way through Lismore's best eateries with a degustation across five venues. The 2019 Eat the Street progressive dinner will be held on the evening of Thursday, March 7.

DELICIOUS: Eat your way through Lismore's best eateries with a degustation across five venues. The 2019 Eat the Street progressive dinner will be held on the evening of Thursday, March 7.

WITH everything from canapes and cocktails to desserts from a One Hat restaurant, prepare your tastebuds for a culinary delight ahead of Lismore's Eat The Street festival.

In what was a popular addition to the Eat the Street food festival last year, this year's progressive dinner offers food lovers a chance to experience a degustation across five of the city's most popular venues.

The 2019 Eat the Street progressive dinner kicks off with canapes and a cocktail in the Platinum Bar at the Lismore Workers Club.

Diners will then be escorted to Miss Lizzie's, La Vida and La Baracca to enjoy a course with matching beverage at each venue.

The evening will conclude with delicious desserts made by Lismore's only hatted restaurant, The Loft, under the colourful umbrellas in Club Lane.

"We will have five courses over five spectacular venues, with our diners able to taste some of the finest food currently on offer in Lismore,” Lismore City Council acting city centre manager Andrew Walker said.

"This a great night to get a group of friends together for a fun outing. Our diners will be transported in a comfortable coach and waited on at each venue.

All you have to do is eat, drink and experience fabulous food from our city's best restaurants and chefs.”

The 2019 Eat the Street progressive dinner runs from 5.30-9.30pm on Thursday, March 7.

Tickets are $130 per person and can be purchased from eatthestreetlismore.com.au.