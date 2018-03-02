Eat your way down the street, all the way to the farm

Eltham Pantry owners Matthew James and Ashlee Jones are looking forward to the festive atmosphere and community spirit found at Eat the Street in Lismore.

LOCAL producers and restaurants are working hard this week in preparation for the annual Eat the Street event next weekend.

Among these are the owners of the Eltham Valley Pantry Ashlee Jones and Matthew James, who said they were excited to be a part of the foodies festival for their third year, especially with the addition of the roving Farm Gate Tour.

An exclusive tour for 30 to 40 people around some of Lismore's finest producers is available, finishing up at the Eltham Valley Pantry for a long lunch.

"The menu will comprise of everything from the farms that have been visited in the day,” Ms Jones said.

"It will be quite exclusive and intimate, we will be setting up underneath the orchard so it will be beautiful white table clothes, flowers and really quite intimate unique dining experience.”

Ms Jones said Eat the Street provides their business with the opportunity to connect with new and loyal customers in town.

"We love going to town, we work out here in a bubble of beautiful and it is really nice just being involved in Lismore and seeing wider pool of people,” she said.

"Our very first year we got to meet so many people and have a really personal connection, I feel like we broke down the barriers to meeting new customers.”

"I feel like it was the most effective way of advertising, for people to meet us, hear our story and sample our food.”

In it's fourth year, Eat the Street has become a significant part of the social and community calendar in Lismore.

"It's no longer an event we own it now, the town owns it,” Ms Jones said.

"You know it's happening, you know you're going to go, you know you're going to love it.”