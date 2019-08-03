Eat the Street, Oakes Oval win tourism awards

OAKES Oval and the annual Eat the Street festival have both garnered awards this week.

Eat the Street won gold in the events category at the North Coast Tourism Awards on Thursday night, while the recent $2.8 million Oakes Oval redevelopment won council and contractor/builder Bennett Constructions an award for best sporting facility between $2-5 million at the Northern Regions Building Awards on Saturday.

Council's Tourism and Events Manager Mitch Lowe said since its inception in 2015, Eat the Street had grown every year and now attracts around 25,000 people to the heart of Lismore.

"People love food and they have loved this event from the first year we launched,” Lowe said.

"We continue to grow and develop Eat the Street each year with things like progressive dinners, mixology classes, and food and foraging tours. We are already planning next year's event and have some really exciting new culinary surprises in store.

"I am so proud of the team that organises Eat the Street. It has become a signature event for Lismore and that is testament to the hard work of our events team.”

The winning $2.8 million redevelopment of Oakes Oval included the expansion of the ground to accommodate AFL games as well as new grandstands, upgraded change-rooms, and a new electronic scoreboard.

The upgrade was funded with $1.4 million from the Federal Government, with AFL Queensland, Lismore Swans AFL, Lismore City Council and NSW Cricket matching the funds in cash or in-kind.

"This was the first stage of our greater Oakes Oval and Crozier Field redevelopment and I'm thrilled that the hard work of our Council team and Bennett Constructions has been recognised. The work that has taken place so far is fantastic and has improved the facility significantly,” Mayor Isaac Smith said.