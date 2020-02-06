Eat The Street has an exciting new partnership

Acting City Centre Manager Nathan Dee with Lismore Workers Club executive chef Philip McLoughlin get ready for Eat the Street in Lismore.

AFTER welcoming more than 25,000 hungry patrons last year, if you love your food, art and music, then Lismore’s Eat the Street is the place to be on March 14.

The region’s much loved food festival returns for its sixth year with a new sponsor.

Lismore City Council acting city centre manager Nathan Dee said one of the region’s largest businesses, Norco, has signed on as this year’s naming rights sponsor.

“Norco is an iconic Lismore business and it is very fitting that they are now an integral part of the Northern Rivers premier food event,” Mr Dee said.

Norco chairman Greg McNamara said this was a big year for the local dairy co-operative, which celebrates 125 years of operation, and was proud to support Eat the Street.

“Lismore has always been a big part of Norco’s history and to now partner with an event that supports Lismore’s local food industry feels very natural,” he said.

Now in its sixth year, the event attracts foodies and culture buffs from far and wide and has become a highlight on the North Coast’s events calendar.

Last year the festival attracted more than 25,000 people and Mr Dee said organisers were hoping for an even bigger crowd this year.

Mr Dee said the heart of the city will once again be closed to traffic and transformed into a sea of white marquees with more than 50 food, wine, art and craft stalls.

Inspired by a world of street food styles, local cafes and restaurants will showcase fresh regional cuisine providing tasting plates priced at $5 and $10.

There are tempting treats from every corner of the globe, luscious libations from the region’s boutique beverage purveyors and stalls brimming with spectacular local produce.

Eat the Street runs from noon to 9pm on March 14, with plenty of entertainment throughout the day, including guest chefs cooking on stage and an entertainment stage with local musicians.

“Sit out on the street, under the trees, and try food from all over the Northern Rivers region, as well as handcrafted beer and gin, delicious desserts and so much more,” Mr Dee said

“People love our Eat the Street food festival ‒ it has become one of Lismore’s signature events.”

Special ticketed events will be held in the lead up to March 14, such as the farm gate tour, progressive dinner, celebrity chef masterclass and more.

This year will also hold a new event, with an exclusive garden party planned.

To find out more about Eat the Street go to www.eatthestreetlismore.com.au.