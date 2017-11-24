Eat the Street gets taste of success

Eat the Street plans bigger and better for 2018.

LISMORE'S annual celebration of street food and culinary delights, Eat the Street, could become a mini-festival next year.

The team behind the event has said the event will be bigger and better in 2018 after winning a silver gong at the NSW Tourism Awards.

The food festival - which attracts more than 20,000 patrons - was named second in the events category behind the Parkes Elvis Festival, which is a major tourist attraction that has been attracting thousands of fans since it began in 1993.

City Centre Manager Jason Mumford said it was one of those times when you don't mind coming second.

"I cannot believe some of the competition we beat to take second - it was a really amazing moment when Eat the Street was announced as the silver award recipient," Mr Mumford said.

The team behind Eat the Street is currently developing new additions for 2018 to take the event to "a whole new level".

This includes a progressive dinner and local food producer tours to build it into a three-day event.

Mr Mumford said the event's success was testament to the Lismore Business Panel and the strong community support.

"This type of recognition is a real shot in the arm for Lismore and we should all be proud," he said.

"It also inspires us to build on what we have accomplished and to make Eat the Street not just a great signature event for Lismore, but a signature event for the whole region."