Eat the Street events you just can’t miss

DON’T MISS: The Eat the Street progressive dinner begins at Lismore Workers Club with cocktail and canapes before heading to select venues across the city. Pictured is Lismore Workers Club executive chef Philip McLoughlin and Lismore City Council acting city centre manager Nathan Dee. Photo: Marc Stapelberg

THERE is much more to Lismore's 2020 Norco Eat the Street festival than just food.

As well as the festival itself on Saturday, March 14, there are also a number of ticketed events being held before and during the festival.

Progressive dinner

At various locations on Thursday, March 12, from 5.30pm-9pm. Tickets $135.

The first Eat the Street event on the schedule is a progressive dinner, priced at $135 per person.

Participants begin at the Lismore Workers Club to enjoy a cocktail and canapes before heading to select venues across the city.

The evening includes a three course meal spread over venues at Miss Lizzie's, La Baracca and The Bank, with one course and a matching drink at each venue.

The ticket price includes a coach which will transport diners to each venue throughout the evening.

Additional beverages can be purchased on the night at your own cost.

Farm tour

At Lismore Visitor Information Centre before moving to various locations on Friday, March 13 from 9am-3pm. Tickets $125.

Participants will have the chance to tour some of the region's local farms and speak to the growers and producers while tasting products in an exclusive farm tour.

Farm tour participants will witness the practices of growing contemporary "dry land" rice at Nimbin Rice, Arabica bean coffee at Byron Aromas Coffee and traditional Australian bush foods at Wattle Tree Creek.

The farm tour includes breaks to sample an array of local produce and refreshments and concludes with a gastronomic long table lunch at Eltham Pantry.

The tour will depart from and return to the Lismore Visitor Information Centre.

Guest chef masterclass

At Peppertree Kitchen, 70 Magellan St on Saturday, March 14 from 10-11.30am and 2.30pm-4pm. Tickets $90.

Join Australian celebrity chef Georgia Barnes and make a delicious meal with fresh, seasonal and local ingredients at one of two exclusive masterclasses on March 14, priced at $90.

Ms Barnes "inspires everyday people to cook from scratch and see the beauty in real food", and started her career after placing runner-up on MasterChef Australia in 2015.

Garden party

At Eggins Lane, Lismore on Saturday, March 14 from 3pm-7pm. Tickets $50.

The inaugural Eat the Street garden party will be set to the backdrop of Lismore's amazing Back Alley Gallery.

It will be an area of relaxation with the convenience of a private bar, seating, shade, facilities and exclusive entertainment.

Entry into the garden party will include four tasting vouchers to be used at food outlets throughout the Eat the Street festival.

To purchase tickets for any of the below events, visit https://www.eatthestreetlismore.com.au/.