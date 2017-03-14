Eat the Street receives the thumbs up

COOKING WITH THE GAS: Olga Pagratti,Cameron Smith, Ilias the Greek and Nicole Schnetzer at Eat the Street.

WHEN it comes to gourmet delights, Lismore's food lovers know their paella from their pizza, cannoli from caramel and tandoori from their teppanyaki.

The city known as the heart of the Northern Rivers really understands good tucker - from gate to plate.

So it's no surprise more than 21,000 people flocked to the Lismore CBD on Saturday to enjoy the Eat the Street Festival.

Lismore establishments scooped the People's Choice Award, with the Lismore Workers Club wowing it with best signature dish Lamb Kofta, Tabouli, Tzatziki Brioche Slider & Zucchini and Fetta Fritter with spicy relish.

Meanwhile Cactus Hut took second place and The Richmond Hotel was third.

Lismore City Manager Jason Mumford said the festival which comprises more than 80 stalls and featured cooking demonstrations, street games, performances, free live music and entertainment all day was a resounding success.

"Eat the Street attracted 21,000 people," he said.

"According to the people counters we had working it was bigger than last year."

Mr Mumford said the festival's popularity was due to a number of factors, not the least which was the amazing array of delicious foods available.

"A stand-out feature was the quality and creativity of the food," he said.

"The stall-holders produced food specifically for this event, rather than doing what they would normally serve, they really tailored to the event."

He said the event which blocks off Magellan St and converting it into a street food strip with local Northern Rivers foodies selling their favourite street food plus an open-air beer garden and live music stage saw people take advantage of the friendly atmosphere.

"It was good the afternoon was not as hot as last year," he said.

"We had increased visitor numbers but limited seating and shade, even though we increased seating four-fold."

Mr Mumford said organisers made the most of the shade offered by Magellan St.

"Instead of putting stalls under trees we put people under trees," he said.

"This week we will be getting feedback from the stall holders."