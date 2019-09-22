Easy to guess where Cow Town Chow Down Youth Fest will be

THE name of a new youth festival is catchy and has $19,000 state government funding behind it.

Cow Town Chow Town Youth Festival will be held in Casino in November for the first time.

The six under 25 year olds who are putting the event together are all recruits from the Richmond Valley Council's Youth Employment Strategy.

Organisers Shannon Wheeler and Reece Andrews took flyers to every business in Casino.

They all wanted to know how they came up with the name.

"Youth identify Casino as a cow town," Ms Wheeler said.

"Chow Down is because it's a food festival."

Organisers of Cow Town Chow Down Shannon Wheeler and Reece Andrews with flyers about the youth festival in Casino on November 9. Susanna Freymark

On Saturday a film workshop was held at the Casino Community and Cultural Centre for youth interested in making and screening a short film at the festival.

With a focus on food, there will be food trucks on the day, cooking demonstrations by Black Olive and a special Degustation Olympics.

Free amusement rides include a bucking bull and horizontal bungee.

The event is sponsored by Richmond Valley Council, NCMC, Casino RSM Club and the NSW Government.

FESTIVAL DETAILS

Cow Town Chow Down Youth Festival on Saturday, November 9 at Colley Park in Casino from 2pm-8pm. Free entry. For more information contact Shannon Wheeler on 0459 886 166.