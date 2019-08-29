Easy peasy tech for young who share skills with elderly

Evans River K-12 School student Ivy Rigby helping Yvette Martinez at the weekly Be Connected session at the Scout Hall in Evans Head.

Evans River K-12 School student Ivy Rigby helping Yvette Martinez at the weekly Be Connected session at the Scout Hall in Evans Head. Susanna Freymark

STUDENTS with techie knowledge are helping older people Be Connected.

Evans River K-12 School students give advice about phones, emails and all things technology related in a weekly session at the Old Scout Hall in Evans Head.

Fifteen year old Bronte Phelps said they're mostly asked about how to work Google, use a smart phone camera, how to send a text message and how to email.

The course is hosted by Mid Richmond Neighbourhood Centre and Michelle Yates said things like online banking was something most of us take for granted yet there are older people who didn't know how to access and use it.

"We focus on the aged to bring them up to speed with modern technology,” Ms Yates said.

The advantage for the teenage students is they come to the Be Connected session and offer their knowledge as an alternative to sport, she said.

"It bridges the gap between aged and youth,” Ms Yates said.

"The young people don't realise the skills they have.”

Ivy Rigby is a dab hand at digital drawing and poster design.

She spent $140 for a tablet that she can draw on and her pictures are transferred to her computer.

Yvette Martinez was at the session for something much more straightforward.

"I bought a new ipad and I can't set it up,” Ms Martinez said.

"I'm not smart enough.”

I heard about the these kids who are computer whizzes, she said.

Evans River K-12 School students helping at the weekly Be Connected session at the Scout Hall in Evans Head. Pictured are Codey O'Brien, Pete Sewell, Bronte Phelps and Ivy Rigby. Susanna Freymark

The Be Connected sessions are every Wednesday from 1pm at the Old Scout Hall in Mangrove St, Evans Head and are open to anyone.