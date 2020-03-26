Menu
A Police checkpoint is seen on The Gold Coast Highway in New South Wales near the Queensland Border, Thursday, March 26, 2020. The Queensland border closed at midnight on Wednesday as authorities try to stop the spread of COVID-19. (AAP Image/Jason O'Brien) NO ARCHIVING
News

Easy access to the latest local coronavirus updates

Cathy Adams
26th Mar 2020 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WITH so many stories circulating about the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, we thought we would share with you an easy way to find COVID-19 stories on our website that relate to the Northern Rivers.

Just click here.

Alternatively, go to The Northern Star website, in the search field, enter the tag coronavirusnorthernrivers.

For example, a quick search will find the following stories:

There are many more stories on our website to keep you informed of the latest situation, with journalists working hard to get the newest information as it comes to hand.

coronavirusnorthernrivers covid-19 latest news northern rivers health updates
Lismore Northern Star

