Easy access to the latest local coronavirus updates
WITH so many stories circulating about the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, we thought we would share with you an easy way to find COVID-19 stories on our website that relate to the Northern Rivers.
Just click here.
Alternatively, go to The Northern Star website, in the search field, enter the tag coronavirusnorthernrivers.
For example, a quick search will find the following stories:
- Need to know information about the coronavirus: https://www.northernstar.com.au/news/21-cases-northern-nsw-cluster-lgas-revealed/3981664/
- The current status of positive diagnosis cases on the Northern Rivers: https://www.northernstar.com.au/news/massive-spike-covid-19-cases-northern-nsw/3980105/
- What the QLD border closures mean: https://www.northernstar.com.au/news/more-details-qld-border-closure-information-to-be-/3980970/
- Harsh new measures to enforce social distancing and isolation rules: https://www.northernstar.com.au/news/police-issue-1000-fines-people-spreading-covid-19/3981191/
- How a Lismore couple are coming home: https://www.northernstar.com.au/news/local-angel-saves-couple-stuck-in-south-africa/3980834/
- The impact of the virus on Local Government elections: https://www.northernstar.com.au/news/youre-stuck-us-nsw-elections-postponed/3981300/
- Why Northern Rivers nursing home staff are so concerned: https://www.northernstar.com.au/news/serious-health-concerns-at-ballina-aged-care-home/3981149/
There are many more stories on our website to keep you informed of the latest situation, with journalists working hard to get the newest information as it comes to hand.