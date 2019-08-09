Easy access to the beauty of a tall strangler fig tree

Rob Drury from Kyogle Llandcare next to the huge strangler fig tree at Moore Park Nature Reserve on Findon Creek Rd, out of Wiangaree.

Rob Drury from Kyogle Llandcare next to the huge strangler fig tree at Moore Park Nature Reserve on Findon Creek Rd, out of Wiangaree. Susanna Freymark

IN the middle of a Blackbean forest, a tall strangler fig reaches its way to the sky.

Only 25 kilometres from Kyogle, past the village of Wiangaree, is the turnoff at Findon Creek Rd to Moore Park Nature Reserve, where the fig tree is visible above the forest canopy.

On the ground it is harder to finder and Rob Drury from Kyogle Landcare leads the way.

Just metres from the walking track, hidden in the forest is the impressive fig tree.

The trunk has wrapped itself around another large tree and the fig's conspicuous roots inch across the ground.

Mr Drury looks up the trunk of the fig but its impossible too see where it ends.

The language of trees is something he understands.

With Kyogle Landcare members, he has planted 49 trees on the banks of Fawcetts Creek in Kyogle.

"The restoration of the creek will see 500 trees planted,” he said.

His passion for tree planting is all about restoring the land.

"It provides an example of what it should be like for future generations,” he said.

"This weed infestation isn't normal.”

He is part of a project to remove the weed Job's Tears from Horseshoe Creek.

The weed is an ancestor of maize and originated in Bhutan, Mr Drury said.

Someone planted some and it has spread.

Job's Tear can be used to make bracelets because the seeds are hollow and can be easily threaded.

"It is used for mulch too,” he said.

But it is a weed and in the right conditions, such as when Cyclone Debbie weather affected the region, Job's Tears spread into the creek and is clogging water flow.

Mr Drury likes being part of the Kyogle Landcare.

"You can make a difference by doing something positive,” he said.

Plant a tree. Join Landcare. Make a difference.