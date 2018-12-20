Menu
Police have arrested a 69-year-old eastern suburbs pensioner after they found his fingerprints on notes he handed to bank tellers.
‘Polite Bandit’ arrested over 40-year-old heists

by Mark Morri
20th Dec 2018 1:27 PM
POLICE have arrested a 69-year-old eastern suburbs pensioner after they found his fingerprints on notes he handed to bank tellers demanding money during at least eight armed robberies he carried out in Sydney 40 years ago.

The robber, known as the Polite Bandit, was arrested this morning by members of the Robbery and Serious Crime Squad at his Edgecliff unit.

A review of cold cases carried out by the squad and the NSW Forensic Services Group found the notes in archives which read: "I've got a gun, hand over money in small denominations''. The fingerprints on the notes had a "hit'' with a man arrested in 2010 for fraud.

Police said when they knocked on his door, the man was surprised his past had caught up with him but allegedly confessed his involvement in the robberies.

"A strike force was set up to look into some old cases and working with the forensic department, we have been able to lay charges relating to eight bank robberies,'' Detective Superintendent Daniel Doherty told The Daily Telegraph.

"It was great police work which shows that a criminal's past will catch up with them," he said.

Most of the robberies were carried out on George and Pitt Street in the CBD, with one other was in Chatswood. The man is expected in Waverley court today.

