Easter weather forecast: Wet weekend predicted

Rain is predicted for the upcoming Easter Weekend.

Showers and south easterly winds are the main weather forecast for the Byron Shire for the rest of the week, but a low pressure system may bring heavier showers by Monday.

This follows wet weather conditions already seen around the region.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster David Wilke said Cape Byron had 41mm of rain to 9am Wednesday and the rest of the week may have similar conditions.

Cape Byron and Coopers Shoot were the only Northern Rivers locations to record that amount of rain for that period.

“Conditions will be pretty similar throughout the period: there will be showery conditions with south easterly winds that will be reasonably fresh,” he said.

“It will be reasonably windy, with showers, as we have seen in the last couple of days.”

He said the end of the Easter weekend towards Monday may see heavy showers over the area.

“From Sunday to Monday, there is the risk of a low pressure system forming off the South East Queensland coast,” he said.

How much rain the region will see depends on a low pressure system.

“There is a lot of uncertainty around this pressure system, so it’s not confirmed.

“But if it happens, we may see some heavier falls happening on Monday,

“But if it doesn't, it will be just the same level of showers we will see all week.”

Mr Wilke said temperatures will be just below average for this time of the year in the mid 20s.