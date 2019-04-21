EASTER TRAGEDY: Two-storey home gutted by flames overnight

EASTER TRAGEDY: A two-storey family home has been gutted by flames in Roma on the eve of Easter. Fire investigators will arrive on the scene today to determine the cause.

EASTER TRAGEDY: A two-storey family home has been gutted by flames in Roma on the eve of Easter. Fire investigators will arrive on the scene today to determine the cause. Contributed

A ROMA street was illuminated by a tragic housefire on the eve of Easter with firefighters working into the early hours of the morning to contain the blaze.

The first Triple Zero call came through Saturday 11.40pm, with reports a two-storey timber home on Highview Close was fully engulfed at the time.

EASTER TRAGEDY: A two-storey family home has been gutted by flames in Roma on the eve of Easter. Fire investigators will arrive on the scene today to determine the cause. Contributed

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services arrived on the scene within minutes to find the home completely alight.

"(the fire crew) extinguished the fire, brought it under control and dampened hotspots," A QFES spokesman said.

The initial cause of the blaze has yet to be determined, with a fire investigator to arrive at the property later today.

A Queensland Police Services spokeswoman told the Chronicle two occupants at the home were able to leave easily without any injury.

"Police have deemed this fire non-suspicious," she said.

A witness said the flames from the large inferno towered above the surrounding houses.

More to come.