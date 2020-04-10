Easter sweet treats for sick kids

HOW SWEET: Football Far North Coast general manager Steve Mackney presents Our Kids' fundraising co-ordinator Rebekka Battista with hot cross buns donated by FFNC. Photo: Supplied

WITH the ongoing outbreak of COVID-19 making an impact across the country, many individuals, businesses, sporting clubs and local charities have been significantly affected.

While isolation and ‘stay at home’ protocols are in place to help secure the health of the wider community, local groups have been finding new ways to spread a little Easter joy to those doing it tough.

This week, Our House, the purpose built accommodation for people who are receiving cancer treatment in Lismore, received a delivery of local hot cross buns to help brighten the Easter of those finding it difficult.

The sweet treats were generously donated by Football Far North Coast, with general manager Steve Mackney delivering the goodies to the Lismore organisation.

“We recognise that with the restrictions and recommendations for staying at home, the guests at Our House may need some encouragement from others during this time,” Mr Mackney said.

“What better way to say we care than with hot cross buns. It is just a small, sweet gesture to say we recognise that both sporting clubs and local charities are affected, but together we can work through this season.”

Our Kids and Our House fundraising co-ordinator Rebekka Battista, said the COVID-19 restrictions had affected the charity’s ability to work with the community at present, like all businesses.

“We’re glad to play our part in heeding the health advice in order to help save lives, and our fundraising efforts have had to adapt,” Ms Battista said.

“The hot cross buns are such a great way to show our guests that our community cares and that people are thinking of them this Easter.”

She offered a “huge thanks to Football Far North Coast and the soccer community” for the donation.

“They have supported Our Kids and Our House for years and we know they, too, have been hit hard,” she said.

“We really appreciate them championing us through this.”

For more information about Our House or Our Kids please contact Rebekka on 0438 417 085.