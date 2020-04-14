Easter Bunny visit raises community spirits in Ballina

CHERRY Street Sports Club Ballina organised for a special visitor to tour Ballina neighbourhoods on Easter Sunday.

The Easter Bunny, deemed as an essential worker by NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian, travelled the streets of Ballina on Sunday, waving to kids from an open-topped vehicle.

Having finished his important delivery work, he was able to greet kids and their families in estates near Ferngrove Drive and share some Easter cheer.

Club general manager Tere Sheehan was lucky enough to hitch a ride with the Easter Bunny and capture his tour with a Facebook live video.

It’s not every year the Easter Bunny tours Ballina in a mini moke, and Mr Sheehan said he had organised it to keep spirits high during the isolation period.

“It’s about keeping the club engaged with the community,” Mr Sheehan said.

“We got a really good response with all the kids being tied up inside.”

He asked community members keep their distance from the Mini Moke, observing social distancing rules.

He hopes to continue doing this each weekend with a different special guest each time.

Visit the club’s Facebook page for more details.