Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The incident is not being treated as a random attack.
The incident is not being treated as a random attack.
News

East Toowoomba shooting ‘not a random attack’: Police

Tara Miko
18th Oct 2019 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GROUP of people who stormed an East Toowoomba home and demanded money from a man moments before he was shot remain on the run.

Detectives are continuing the search for the group after what was believed to be a targeted incident at a Curzon St home about 8pm Tuesday.

Darling Downs Detective Acting Inspector Renee Garske said the incident, during which a man was struck over the head with a glass object before he was shot with a small calibre firearm, was not being treated as a random attack.

"It is a priority (for police) given the nature of the incident," Acting Inspector. Garske said.

"We are running out lines of inquiries and make an appeal to the public for information.

"Police believe it was not a random incident and that it was targeted."

Phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

renee garske toowoomba toowoomba crime toowoomba shooting
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    'You kept me away from death': Teen thanks paramedic

    premium_icon 'You kept me away from death': Teen thanks paramedic

    Health AFTER a life-threatening cliff fall that left a local teenager with a chunk of his skull missing, he's come face to face with the man who saved him.

    Man arrested over 'robbery' on same day sister died in crash

    premium_icon Man arrested over 'robbery' on same day sister died in crash

    Crime Court told Ballina man had obligations before his sister's funeral

    SNEAK PEEK: Check out #25 on our list of top 50 sports stars

    SNEAK PEEK: Check out #25 on our list of top 50 sports stars

    News We reveal one of the top 50 sports stars from our region

    4.7 level water restrictions: Town's critical situation

    premium_icon 4.7 level water restrictions: Town's critical situation

    News The council held an extraordinary meeting to increase restrictions

    • 18th Oct 2019 6:50 AM