East Lismore subdivision gets support from council

Google Maps photo from Felicity Drive, East Lismore, of the land which has council’s support to be rezoned.

Google Maps photo from Felicity Drive, East Lismore, of the land which has council’s support to be rezoned.

A RESIDENTIAL development planned for East Lismore has won the support of Lismore City Council.

Five hectares of rural land must be rezoned first before any residential subdivision can go ahead.

The proponent's grand plans of building a 140-lot subdivision on 15ha have been scaled back significantly after consultation with council planners.

Parts of the land were deemed too steep, and the town's sewerage system would not have coped with the development.

A 5ha area of land will instead be divided into 30 lots, if it goes ahead.

A majority of Lismore City Councillors voted in favour of rezoning the land at a meeting in late February.

The only councillors opposing the motion were Cr Eddie Lloyd and Cr Adam Guise.

Minimum lot sizes for the development are 400sq m and the maximum height of buildings is set at 8.5m.

Constructed road access to the site is from the north via Felicity Drive and Wanda Drive.

Next, the planning proposal will go to the state government for gateway determination.

If approved, it will then go on public exhibition for a month.