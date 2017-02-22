East Lismore murder accused may walk free

THE fate of an East Lismore man charged with murder now depends on the findings of a medical expert asked to report on crucial contributing factors to his alleged victim's death.

Nicholas Paul Howland, 61, is alleged to have murdered his neighbour David Anthony Marriott, 51, during a fight between the two men on September 2 last year.

The pair lived next door to each other in a single storey unit complex on College St, East Lismore.

Police charged Howland with murder on the evening of his neighbour's death, however he was granted bail in November after his lawyer Hugh van Dugteren argued he was acting in self-defence.

Previously the court also heard that Marriott may have had a prior heart condition which contributed to his sudden death.

Howland appeared briefly in Lismore Local Court today, remaining seated in the back of the public gallery.

The prosecution told Magistrate Michael Dakin that a cardiologist report into Mr Marriott's death was still outstanding.

The prosecution noted that the findings of the report would influence whether the matter proceeds any further.

Mr Howland was also successful in having his bail conditions reduced.

Mr van Dugteren requested the bail conditions on his client be downgraded to reporting to police just three days a week instead of seven, which was granted by Magistrate Dakin.

In seeking the reduced bail conditions, Mr van Dugteren also told Magistrate Dakin the autopsy report had revealed Marriott died of a heart attack.

The matter was adjourned until April 4 in the Lismore Local Court.