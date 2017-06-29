East Lismore Hockey Club looks back on 70 glorious years

CELEBRATIONS: East Lismore club president Chris Clark will help the club celebrate its 70th anniversary.

ONE of the region's great sporting clubs is celebrating its 70th anniversary this Saturday, with more than 180 current and former members congregating for the birthday bash.

The East Lismore Hockey Club was formed in early 1948 when a group of young men decided to form a breakaway hockey team to enter the Far North Coast reserve grade competition. The women's side joined them in 1949.

Today, "Easts" as it is affectionately known is one of the three strongest clubs in the Far North Coast competition with some 170 loyal members.

This weekend's big celebrations at Hepburn Park and the nearby Workers Sports Club will see former members travel from up and down the East Coast, including 84-year-old founding ladies member Marie Larsson (nee Lennon) who is in the Guinness Book of Records as the "oldest lady playing hockey in the world".

"It's one of these games you can play right through from five to 85," said current club president Chris Clark.

"People pick up a stick and they're hooked for life."

Mr Clark said Easts was one of the only clubs which fielded teams in every grade, such was its depth. That's an impressive 16 sides - four men's, four women's and eight juniors' teams.

Several current and former members have played for Australia, including former Kookaburra Grant Smith who won bronze at the Atlanta Olympics.

"We're one of the best clubs for bringing juniors through," Mr Clark said.

"There is a very strong culture of it's not all about winning, it's how you play the game, it's how you enjoy it."

The future looks strong for Easts. Far North Coast Hockey has recently lodged a development application for a brand new $1.5 million field right next door to the club's Goonellabah headquarters at Hepburn Park.

This Saturday's celebrations will kick off at Hepburn Park with games starting from 8am, displays, a barbecue and in the evening a dinner at the Workers Sports Club.

More information is available online at eastlismorehockey.net.au or on Facebook at eastlismorehockey.club.