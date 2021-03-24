East Lismore bust: Police allegedly found drugs, $20,000

DRUG BUST: Officers from Richmond Police District will alleged they found and seized $20,000 in cash and prohibited drugs when they executed a search warrant in East Lismore on March 24, 2021.

DRUG BUST: Officers from Richmond Police District will alleged they found and seized $20,000 in cash and prohibited drugs when they executed a search warrant in East Lismore on March 24, 2021.

Police have revealed that a man has been arrested after drugs and cash were located during a search warrant in East Lismore.

Shortly before midday today (Wednesday March 24), officers from Richmond Police District attended a home in Harmony Avenue, East Lismore, and arrested a 55-year-old man.

A video taken at the scene showed man in shorts and a tank top with an aqua coloured material covering his face and head as he was led by officers to a waiting police vehicle.

During a search warrant executed at the home, police located and seized prohibited drugs – believed to be gamma hydroxybutyrate ‘GHB’ – cannabis and $20,000 cash.

He was taken to Lismore Police Station where he is currently assisting police with their inquiries.

The man is expected to be charged with drug supply offences later on Wednesday March 24, 2021.