Is this the East Coast's hottest spot in real estate?

Lennox Head is becoming very popular for families. Marc Stapelberg

LENNOX Head is emerging as one of the hottest areas for real estate on the east coast.

A vibrant coastal town that boasts one of the best surf breaks in Australia, it attracts young families, professionals and retirees looking for the quintessential beach lifestyle.

While a popular place to live, the village still retains its small-town vibe and its wonderful sense of community.

Renowned for its stunning long white-sand beaches and the Lake Ainsworth tea tree lake, Lennox Head also boasts picturesque nature and coastal walks, cycleways, sporting clubs, and a wonderful variety of shops, cafes, restaurants and galleries.

Braden Walters from McGrath Ballina says residents can enjoy an incredibly active lifestyle in Lennox Head or an exceptionally quiet one.

"There's lots to do here, or you can relax and chill at the Pat Morton Lookout while watching the whales swim by," he said.

"I love how genuine the people are here.

"I love how we can all get together to help each other when needed and celebrate the successes of individuals."

Byron Bay First National chief executive James Young says Lennox Head is a stomping ground for international surfers chasing the perfect right-hand point break.

The vibrant seaside town is a popular drawcard for families, singles and couples seeking a sea change.

"Lennox Head offers a laid-back lifestyle with a great climate and stunning hinterland," Mr Young said.

"The headland, also known as Lennox Point and overlooking Australia's first national surfing reserve, is a perfect vantage point for whale watching and dolphin spotting or hang-gliding year-round.

"Fishing and kite surfing are two other famous local pastimes.

"What I love most is the village atmosphere. It's peaceful, connected and not fast-paced, with small-town values of caring and cooperation."

Despite its still relatively small size, Lennox Head offers plenty of child care and education options, including an early learning centre, community preschool, public school and Catholic primary and secondary schools within a few minutes' drive of the town centre.

Mr Young said the future growth for Lennox Head would be large because of its availability of land and new developments.

The median house price for Lennox Head is about $900,000.

Mr Walters said this represented excellent value compared to the more expensive neighbours north in Byron Bay.

He said the market had slowed slightly in the past few months, allowing buyers a better chance to secure great homes.

Lennox Head appeals to families, both with young and older children, first-home buyers, downsizers and investors.