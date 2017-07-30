Easier journeys with upgraded transport facilities

Swan Bay, Grafton and Yamba will benefit from new shelters and upgrades including improved signage, connecting paths and tactile indicators.

PUBLIC transport facilities for passengers in the Clarence and Richmond valleys will be improved thanks to $36,000 in funding provided under the NSW Government's Country Passenger Transport Infrastructure Grants Scheme.

Clarence Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis said the upgrades will make people's public transport journey safer, easier and more comfortable.

"Communities in Swan Bay, Grafton and Yamba will benefit from new shelters and upgrades including improved signage, connecting paths and tactile indicators ,” Mr Gulaptis said.

"The grants program supports projects that improve amenity and accessibility, including installing guidance for people with visual impairments and wheelchair and family friendly shelters, ramps and hardstands.

"The NSW Government is committed to providing high quality service to our regional transport customers and is getting on with the job of providing improvements and upgrades across the network,” he said.

More than $2.8 million was awarded in total across regional New South Wales.

For more information on the CPTIGS please visit https://www.transport.nsw.gov.au/operators/community-transport-operators/country-passenger-transport-infrastructure-grants-scheme.