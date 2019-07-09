Early morning training sessions pay off, team makes finals

AIMING FOR FIRST PLACE: Xavier Catholic College is through to the state final of the NSW Waratah Cup rugby union competition.

XAVIER Catholic College has reached the final of the NSW State Waratah Cup rugby union competition after a resounding 21-0 win over ACT team Erindale College.

They played at the Kings School Sydney in Parramatta and will contest the final on the home ground of Eastwood.

Coach Pat Kennedy said the team was dedicated and it was a big achievement to reach this level in such a competitive field.

"The team has been impressive in their desire to improve their skill with the boys having trained every Wednesday morning since the start of the year,” Kennedy said.

"Their commitment has been what has got them this far. They are certainly excited and deservedly so.”

The Waratah Cup is a state-wide schoolboy rugby competition.

This year, the semi-finals featured more than 500 schoolboys from 28 schools who battled it out as part of finals.

Xavier recovered from a first-up loss against Terrigal High School which beat them 14-0.

The team came back strongly to defeat Mater Maria 7-5 followed by a forfeit against Epping Boys.

After coming second in their pool the boys faced the first placegetter from the other pool in the semi-final.

They were dominant in games on the FNC beforehand, with big wins over Alstonville High School and Lindisfarne Anglican College.

The next stage saw Xavier in the top eight winners across NSW including Patrician Brothers (Blacktown), Mater Maria (North Sydney), Epping Boys (Sydney), Erindale (ACT), Tomaree (Hunter), Terrigal HS (Central Coast) and John Paul College (Mid North Coast).