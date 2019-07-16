Early morning partial lunar eclipse: What to expect

WHAT TO EXPECT: A partial lunar eclipse image taken by NASA.

THE moon will join in the celebrations of the 50th anniversary of the first lunar landing by treating Australia to a partial eclipse this Wednesday.

ANU astronomer Dr Brad Tucker said people will see a bite being taken out of the moon, as the Earth casts a shadow over half of the moon in the early morning.

"You will not see the whole moon disappear, but just enough to make the spectacle worthwhile for stargazers around the country," he said.

For the Northern Rivers, Dr Tucker said the eclipse will start at 6.01am Wednesday and it will end at around 6.45am.

"I like to think of it as the moon's tribute to the great human endeavour to reach it and go beyond."

Dr Tucker said partial lunar eclipses happen irregularly.

"The next lunar eclipse of any kind (total or partial) is not until 2021 in Australia. We've had quite a few lunar eclipses in the past couple of years," he said.

Dr Tucker said people do not need any special equipment - just their eyes and a camera.

"On the east coast, the eclipse will start around 6am and end around 6.45am, when the moon starts to set," he said.

"Western Australia will have the best view, with the partial eclipse beginning around 4am local time and ending around 7am."

Best viewing times (all times local):