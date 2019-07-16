Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WHAT TO EXPECT: A partial lunar eclipse image taken by NASA.
WHAT TO EXPECT: A partial lunar eclipse image taken by NASA. NASA
Environment

Early morning partial lunar eclipse: What to expect

Javier Encalada
by
16th Jul 2019 3:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE moon will join in the celebrations of the 50th anniversary of the first lunar landing by treating Australia to a partial eclipse this Wednesday.

ANU astronomer Dr Brad Tucker said people will see a bite being taken out of the moon, as the Earth casts a shadow over half of the moon in the early morning.

"You will not see the whole moon disappear, but just enough to make the spectacle worthwhile for stargazers around the country," he said.

For the Northern Rivers, Dr Tucker said the eclipse will start at 6.01am Wednesday and it will end at around 6.45am.

"I like to think of it as the moon's tribute to the great human endeavour to reach it and go beyond."

Dr Tucker said partial lunar eclipses happen irregularly. 　

"The next lunar eclipse of any kind (total or partial) is not until 2021 in Australia. We've had quite a few lunar eclipses in the past couple of years," he said.

Dr Tucker said people do not need any special equipment - just their eyes and a camera.

"On the east coast, the eclipse will start around 6am and end around 6.45am, when the moon starts to set," he said.

"Western Australia will have the best view, with the partial eclipse beginning around 4am local time and ending around 7am."

Best viewing times (all times local):

  • Canberra: Begins at 6.01am, ends at 7.14am.
  • Sydney: Begins at 6.01am, ends 7.02am.
  • Melbourne: Begins at 6.01am, ends 7.38am.
  • Hobart: Begins at 6.01am, ends 7.44am.
  • Brisbane: Begins at 6.01am, ends 6.40am.
  • Darwin: Begins at 5.31am, ends 7.13am.
  • Adelaide: Begins at 5.31am, ends 7.27am.
  • Perth: Begins at 4.01am, ends 6.59am.
moon partial lunar eclipse science whatson
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Police identify van involved in hit-and-run death

    Police identify van involved in hit-and-run death

    Breaking POLICE have released images of a vehicle they believe may have been involved in the death of Mullumbimby man Tim Watkins last month

    10 most expensive homes sold here this week

    premium_icon 10 most expensive homes sold here this week

    Property Three properties sold for more than $1 million

    New bore sites to ease Tenterfield water shortage

    premium_icon New bore sites to ease Tenterfield water shortage

    Environment Hope for shire with four potential bore sites identified

    Man to face trial over allegations he incited police deaths

    premium_icon Man to face trial over allegations he incited police deaths

    Crime The Eden Creek man has been in custody since late 2017