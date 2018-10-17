Menu
HOUSE FIRE: The cause of the fire is not yet known.
PHOTOS: Crime scene established after Toolooa house fire

Mark Zita
17th Oct 2018 8:09 AM | Updated: 8:51 AM

Emergency services were called to a house fire in Toolooa early this morning.

At 1:05am, three fire crews attended a single story residential property in the vicinity of Angler Street near Trevally Street. 

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said firefighters found the property well alight.

Police and ambulance arrived a short time after.

The fire was contained at 1:25am, but was not fully extinguished until 2:30am.

The cause of the fire yet to be determined, and police have set up a crime scene.

No-one was home at the time, however the Queensland Ambulance Service said one person was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition as a precaution.

More details to come.

    Local Partners