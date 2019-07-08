Menu
HOUSE FIRE: A Kingaroy house has been destroyed after an early morning blaze tore through the premises.
HOUSE FIRE: A Kingaroy house has been destroyed after an early morning blaze tore through the premises.
Early morning fire destroys Kingaroy home

Matt Collins
by
8th Jul 2019 8:05 AM | Updated: 9:02 AM
A Kingaroy house has been destroyed after an early morning blaze tore through the property.

A spokesman with Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advised at approximately 2.40am, three crews were called to a house fire on Sorensen St in Kingaroy.

Matt Collins

The house was well alight by the time crews arrived and they could see flames from the street.

The QFES spokesman advised the site was under control by 2.55am.

Crews stayed on scene until 4.40am.

Fire investigators will attend the location on Monday to assess the cause of the blaze.

QFES spokesman said there were reports that the fire started in the lounge room area.

The sole occupant in the house, who was outside when emergency services arrived, was transported to Kingaroy Hospital in a stable condition.

Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman advised they will be assessed for smoke inhalation.

