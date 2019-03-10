Menu
Geoscience Australia recorded a 3.1 magnitude earthquake near Toowoomba.
Environment

Early morning earthquake strikes Darling Downs region

10th Mar 2019 9:02 AM | Updated: 9:18 AM
AN EARTHQUAKE that struck north of Toowoomba early this morning has been recorded by Geoscience Australia.

According to the Federal Government agency, a magnitude 3.1 earthquake was registered in the region about 3.25am.
Geoscience Australia reported the quake was 6km deep and was able to be felt.

The epicentre, or point of origin, of the quake was reported as 16km north-west of Gatton, and 84km west of Brisbane.

It is not the first time an earthquake has been reported in the region with Geoscience Australia recording a magnitude 5.4 quake in July 2015.

