Early glimpse of the next big thing in small SUVs

The Kia Signature concept is a preview of what's expected to launch in Australia later this year.

WHILE labelled a concept, expect Kia's new compact SUV to look like the vehicle just revealed at the Seoul Motor Show today.

Named the SP Signature, it's expected to arrive in Australia in the fourth quarter of this year.

While looking vibrant and youthful, like the Kona produced by sister company Hyundai - they won't share any major components.

"It's longer and bigger (than the Hyundai Kona),” Kia Motors Australia chief operating officer Damien Meredith said last month.

The wraps are expected to come off the production car early in the second half of 2019. Kia's new entrant will also compete against the Mazda CX-3, Honda HR-V, Toyota C-HR and Mitsubishi ASX.

Kia said the latest vehicle revealed is an "evolution” of the SP Concept which was shown at India's Auto Expo last year.

Trainspotters would be required to distinguish the two, with the latest vehicle maintaining a wide grille and long bonnet, while the rear design is aimed to emphasise stability with wide rear lamps and body lines.

This design is said to influence future models destined for Kia's global markets.

No details on engine are available. Pricing is also yet to be revealed, but it will be less expensive than the Kia Sportage which starts from $29,990.

Kia also showcased a 'Masterpiece' large SUV at the show. Currently only destined for left-hand drive markets, Kia Australia announced it would look at the business case for the vehicle if it was to be made available with the steering wheel on the right.