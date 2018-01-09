Claims eagle rays were left to drown in shark nets

ABOVE: Eagle Ray caught in nets off the North Coast.

SEA Shepherd have reported two still-alive spotted eagle rays trapped in shark nets were left to drown by Department of Primary Industry contractors.

The Marine Conservation Group spokesman, Jonathan Clark, said crew called authorities to report the animals but did not receive the response they'd hoped for.

"Despite being notified, Fisheries have said they won't release these animals and instead leave them to die," Mr Clark said.

"We have run our boat Grey Nurse to the Ballina nets 10 days since December and have found 10 animals entangled - none of which are the target shark species.

"Sea Shepherd on one hand is told to not interfere with the shark nets or volunteers face heavy fines and charges, even if it means merely freeing non-target species, such as rays and endangered turtles."

The nets in the second trial are again fitted with dolphin pingers and whale alarms.

The second trial also investigated changes to net operation and design to reduce bycatch and are checked every 12 to 48 hours weather permitting.

But Mr Clark said the "government weren't responding with their mandatory response times to release marine animals from these indiscriminate killing devices off our coasts".

A NSW Department of Primary Industries spokesperson confirmed they were contacted by Sea Shepherd on Sunday in relation to the ray and the net will be checked this morning.

"The second North Coast Net Trial is using different net designs and operation to try and reduce the amount of by-catch in the nets.

"Contractors are required to check and clear nets based on the trial design and accordingly, the net will be checked this morning.

"The second trial of shark nets in northern NSW is authorised by the Minister for Primary Industries under the Fisheries Management Act 1994 and is run in accordance with stringent approvals and a publicly available Management Plan and Fauna Disentanglement Plan.

"It's important that the trial is able to proceed as per the plans to allow the best possible data to inform future use of shark nets in NSW.

"The second North Coast Net Trial is one part of an overall Shark Management Strategy being implemented by the NSW Government."

A by-catch report for November is available on the DPI website with figures from November 23-30.

DPI reported the December trial data will be available on the website shortly.