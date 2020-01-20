Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Pets & Animals

Eagle passion passed on to next generation

by ANNIE MCCANN
20th Jan 2020 8:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FATHER and son rescue duo have spoken out about man-made dangers to threatened birds after healing and releasing an eagle last Tuesday.

Ziggy Webb, 19, helped his father release the "majestic orange" wedge-tailed eagle in Oatlands after it recovered for eight months from a powerline collision.

"Powerlines are the main killers of wedgies, so we're really happy that we released one," he said. "It's a great feeling of relief that you're helping this bird have another chance at life."

Ziggy has grown up at his father Craig Webb's Raptor Refuge and observed preventable bird injuries and deaths first-hand.

"I wish people understood what little things do really affect these birds," Ziggy said.

Raptor Refuge Founder Craig Webb said the iconic Tasmanian bird was in decline due to other "serious threats" like wind farms, trapping, poisoning and shooting.

Wedge-tailed eagle deaths dropped by 30 per cent to 19 incidents in 2018-19. That figure was an increase from the 11 eagle deaths in 2016.

More Stories

Show More
animals birds eagles wildlife

Just In

    All the SAG Award nominees

    All the SAG Award nominees
    • 20th Jan 2020 9:45 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DIRE: Dry spell creates ‘ticking time bomb’ for fish kill

        premium_icon DIRE: Dry spell creates ‘ticking time bomb’ for fish kill

        News LOCAL veterinarian says the lack of rainfall has led to a build-up of toxic black ooze in drains in the Richmond River floodplain.

        ‘Alstonville still needs a bank’

        premium_icon ‘Alstonville still needs a bank’

        News IT’S been more than six weeks since the village’s last bank closed its doors, but...

        Man faces court after drive-by shooting with replica weapon

        premium_icon Man faces court after drive-by shooting with replica weapon

        News The Lennox Head man was accused of firing a replica AK47

        Level 2 water restrictions start today despite rainfall

        premium_icon Level 2 water restrictions start today despite rainfall

        News IT’S great to see the rain but councils are still urging residents to conserve...