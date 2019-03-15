DZ Deathrays plays 'with the lot' this weekend

BAND: DZ Deathrays are an Australian dance-punk trio from Brisbane, composed of Shane Parsons, Lachlan Ewbank and Simon Ridley.

BRISBANE band DZ Deathrays made a quick trip over to L.A. to record a new album, before taking off across the country for their With The Lot Tour.

Joining them is their long-time live band mate and now official third member of DZ Deathrays, Lachlan Ewbank.

Original founders Shane Parsons and Simon Ridley officially welcomed Ewbank to the fold and look forward to creating something new for release as early as this year.

This tour comes off the back of an epic 2018 for the band, who released their third LP Bloody Lovely, got their third ARIA Award nomination, brought Murray 'OG Red Wiggle' Cook to the stage at Splendour in the Grass, toured Europe and South Africa, and completed two massive Australian tours.

Ridley said the gig will be like an old school DZ Deathrays show.

"We haven't played at the Northern for a while now so it will be lots of fun to go back there and rock it out," he said.

"The first show we did there was supporting a band called Ratatat," he reminisced,

"We were first on, and we managed to play for 10 people, I think everyone else was at the bar drinking.

"When we used to go down there there used to be this great sound engineer called Red and it took us a few gigs to find out there that you had to give that guy a Jack (Daniels) and Coke and he would be the nicest dude.

"We've had a lot of fun times there, because you get to stay upstairs, so I guess the usual strategy for us is do the show, have some drinks, then head across to the bakery and the go for a swim at Main Beach or something.

"That's our routine there."

Ridley said the band has a number of new songs to play for their Byron fans.

"Our last couple of shows, specially one in Adelaide, have been lots of fun so we are looking forward to Byron Bay," he said.