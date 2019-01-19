DZ Deathrays comes to play 'with the lot'

BRISBANE punk rock duo DZ Deathrays will be hitting the road again for the With the Lot tour.

Joining them is their long-time live band mate and now official third member of DZ Deathrays, Lachlan Ewbank.

Original founders Shane Parsons (vocals, guitar) and Simon Ridley (drums) are ecstatic to officially welcome Ewbank to the fold and look forward to creating something new for release as early as this year.

The tour announcement comes off the back of an epic 2018 for the band, who released their third LP Bloody Lovely, got their third ARIA Award nomination, brought Murray 'OG Red Wiggle' Cook to the stage at Splendour in the Grass, toured Europe and South Africa, and completed two massive tours at home.

In true DZ style, they are bringing some mates along for the ride: joining them on the rest of the tour will be buzzed-about grunge Canberra outfit Moaning Lisa.

News of the tour comes almost one year since the release of Bloody Lovely, featuring crowd favourite Like People.

The film clip, featuring former Red Wiggle Murray Cook, was nominated for Australian Music Video of the Year by triple j, and got in at #2 in the Rage Fifty, sitting just behind iconic rapper and actor Childish Gambino.

The band released two EPs before releasing their debut album, Bloodstreams, in April 2012.

The album went on to win the Best Hard Rock / Heavy Metal Album award at the 2012 ARIA Awards.

They then released Black Rat (2014) and Bloody Lovely (2018).

Before they step foot on the upcoming tour, the band will be making a quick trip over to L.A. to record a new album.