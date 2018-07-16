Menu
Dylan Shiel. (AAP Image/Tony McDonough)
AFL

‘I can rule that out’: Giant responds to trade talk

by Anna Harrington
16th Jul 2018 3:43 PM

GWS star Dylan Shiel has ruled out a move away from the club in this year's trade period.

There had been speculation regarding whether the Victorian would look to return home this year, with many discussions floating the prospect of Carlton using its first-round selection to secure the dynamic midfielder.

But Shiel, who is contracted until the end of 2019, said he hadn't "looked at any options" to depart the Giants this year.

"Unless the Giants are exploring flicking me at the end of the year, at this stage I'm pretty happy up here and I'm contracted until the end of next year," Shiel told Triple M radio.

"So I'm enjoying my time up here and I certainly haven't looked at any options to leave at the end of this year."

Shiel has enjoyed a fine season, playing every game and averaging 26.3 disposals, 4.7 inside-50s and 4.4 clearances per game.

His explosive speed, combined with his ballwinning ability and skill, makes him an exciting trade target.

Dylan Shiel has been a star for the Giants this season. (AAP Image/Tony McDonough)
Shiel is set to become a restricted free agent in 2019.

The midfielder confirmed fans could rule out any move in this year's trade period.

"Yeah I can rule that out," he said.

"I mean, like I said, I haven't spoken to any clubs about that and I'm able to get away with not reading into too much of the media or hearing too much about it."

Shiel's comments were relatively unsurprising, given less than a week earlier, the star Giant had said he was "settled" in Sydney.

Dylan Shiel of the GWS Giants. (AAP Image/David Moir)
"To be honest, I haven't really read much into it. I'm pretty fortunate that not much footy news makes its way up to Sydney," Shiel said.

"At this stage I've got this year and next year to left on my contract and I'm pretty settled up here in Sydney with my partner Georgie. So we're enjoying things up here for the time being."

Shiel moved to Sydney in 2011 as a 17-year-old pre-selection, part of the Giants' original drafting allowances.

Since then, the former Dandenong Stingray has gone on to play 128 games for the Giants, kicking 62 goals, while he was also named an All-Australian in 2017.

GWS propelled itself back into the finals race with a thrilling win over reigning premiers Richmond on Saturday night, with Shiel gathering 29 disposals, five marks, six clearances and five inside-50s.

