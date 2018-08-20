Dykes on bikes to roar at Tropical Fruits

CELEBRATION: Dykes on Bikes ride in convoy to officially open the 40th annual Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras parade in Sydney, Saturday, March 3, 2018.

CELEBRATION: Dykes on Bikes ride in convoy to officially open the 40th annual Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras parade in Sydney, Saturday, March 3, 2018. JOEL CARRETT

SHINE is the theme of this year's 30th anniversary Tropical Fruits Festival, an event that promises to be a noisy joint celebration with Dykes on Bikes Sydney.

Dykes on Bikes Sydney (who are also celebrating their 30 anniversary in 2018) and will be roaring up the Pacific Highway to join the local LGBTIQ+ for the first time at the Tropical Fruits Street Parade, to be held on December 29.

Sydney Dykes on Bikes President Lyn Doherty said the group os getting very excited about the trip north.

"Dykes on Bikes are absolutely chuffed at the idea of spending the New Year's break with Tropical Fruits,” she said.

"What a fantastic way to celebrate both our birthdays, and don't we look fabulous for our age.”

The New Year's Eve Party and the New Year's Day Recovery Party will be held at the retro-chic Lismore Showgrounds, lovingly transformed by hundreds of volunteers into a sparkling new renaissance of LGBTIQ+ culture.

This year's event coordinator, Kristy McNeil, said the biggest strength of the social club for the last 30 years is its volunteers and members.

"Our New Year's festivals would not be possible without the generous contribution of our dazzling array of volunteers,” she said.

"Our vollies bring their enthusiasm, dedication and commitment to helping us create the wonderland we immerse ourselves in each year.

"In this, our sparkling 30th year, we invite all our vollies past and present to reunite and shine as only you can.”

NYE will include four dazzling feature dance floors with music by headliner DJs Grind & Toy Armada (USA) as well as the best DJs Australia has to offer including Sveta, Sandi Hotrod, Les Smith and DJ Ruby, among others.

The main NYE Party also will feature radiant performances from the Cabaret and glimmering works of LGBTIQ artists on exhibition.

The main cabaret act (which normally follows the Street Parade) will be confirmed later in the year.

Volunteer applications open September 1. Early bird tickets from the same date.

Details and bookings from tropicalfruits.org.au.

