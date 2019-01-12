Dying with Dignity: Let us rest in peace

DEMANDING DIGNITY: Elizabeth Jones wants Queensland's laws to be changed to allow voluntary assisted death.

IMAGINE starving yourself because you had no other way of dying.

That's what 70-year-old Bargara woman Elizabeth Jones's mother did when she had nowhere else to turn.

"She refused to eat, and then she refused to drink, so it took her about seven weeks to starve to death," she said.

"It's absolutely terrible watching somebody you love die. She begged me to help her, and I couldn't. You can't, because you go to jail for 20 years.

"It'll never happen to me. I will find a way."

Having battled illness and survived two cancer diagnoses, Ms Jones said having the choice to end her life with dignity should be a human right.

"A lot of elderly people who want to end their lives do it in horrible ways," she said.

"I've got a gene that means I could have other kinds of cancer, and I don't want to die a horrible death.

"I want to be able to have my family there, I don't want to have to go and sneak away in a corner. I mean there are ways you can kill yourself but there's nice ways, too."

Mrs Jones said while she felt like she might die when she had cancer, at no point did she want to.

"I'm fine now, but I'm in line of getting other cancers. Sometimes you get to a point where (treatment) can't help you," she said.

"They keep saying palliative care, but is that what you want? Do you want to lie in bed soiling yourself? No way in the world."

Three years cancer-free, Mrs Jones is enjoying life but believes the option should be available to those not so lucky.

"I just believe you should be able to pick the time," she said.

"I mean I wouldn't do it now, I'm fit and healthy. But I think that you get to a stage in your life, especially when you're sick, where you've got no more fight in you and you're suffering. It's just not right."

On November 14, 2018, the Legislative Assembly referred an inquiry to the committee into aged care, end-of-life and palliative care.

Dying with Dignity Queensland spokeswoman Phyllis Wagner said the organisation's purpose was to have laws introduced in Queensland to allow an adult with a terminal illness, who is suffering intolerably, access medical assistance to end their life should they choose to.

The state of Victoria passed legislation to allow assisted death and Dying With Dignity Queensland is pushing for the same laws in the Sunshine State.

"Everyone who agrees with it should talk to their politicians, it doesn't matter what age you are," Mrs Jones said.